THE Phase One fixtures for the 2025/26 JD Cymru Premier season have been published.
The season kicks off on Friday 8 August, after clubs begin their domestic campaigns in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round the previous weekend.
There are four Friday night matches to begin proceedings, with reigning champions The New Saints hosting Briton Ferry Llansawel. Fellow European competitors Haverfordwest County and Penybont meet at Ogi Bridge Meadow.
Llanelli Town begin their first top-flight campaign in seven years by hosting Barry Town United, while Bala Town start the post-Colin Caton era at home against Flint Town United.
The only Saturday fixture on the opening weekend sees Cardiff Met and Caernarfon Town at Cyncoed after finishing fifth and fourth respectively last season.
The opening weekend concludes live on Sgorio as newly-promoted Colwyn Bay host last season’s JD Welsh Cup finalists Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Friday 8 August 2025
Bala Town v Flint Town United (7:45 PM)Haverfordwest County v Penybont (7:45 PM)Llanelli Town v Barry Town United (7:45 PM)The New Saints v Briton Ferry Llansawel (7:45 PM)
Saturday 9 August 2025
Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town (2:30 PM)
Sunday 10 August 2025
Colwyn Bay v Connah’s Quay Nomads (5:00 PM) – Live on S4C/Sgorio online platforms
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.