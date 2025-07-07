BALA Town were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Clitheroe in both side’s first pre-season friendly at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
The Northern Premier League West outfit created the first chance of the game from a cross down the left hand side, but the resulting header clipped the outside of the post.
The pivotal moment came just after the half hour mark when Jordan Windass’ cross found Luke Gill in space and his deflected header looped over Joel Torrance in the home goal.
The keeper was called into action again shortly afterwards with an impressive one-hand catch to keep out an audacious effort from near the halfway line.
And he pulled off another super stop just before the hour mark to tip over a deflected shot over the bar.
At the other end, the Lakesiders’ best chance hell to Hussein Mehasseb who dragged his effort just wide on his return to Maes Tegid.
Bala Town’s annual general meeting takes place at 6.30pm on Thursday, 10 July at the Plas Coch. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.