TNS 2 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Championship
BALA suffered late heartbreak at Park Hall on Monday evening as The New Saints secured a dramatic win in their 1,000th Cymru Premier match.
The Lakesiders fashioned the first chance of the game as Lassana Mendes chested down keeper Alex Ramsay’s drop kick to the right flank under pressure from the hosts’ Ryan Brobbel.
He muscled away from his opponent and raced to the edge of the area but his shot to the bottom right corner was palmed to safety by Connor Roberts.
Nathan Burke then fired a well-struck effort just wide of the far post after Kieran Smith’s initial attempt had been blocked as Bala built on their bright start.
TNS, who can claim the title at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday, had a strong shout for a penalty waved away before they took the lead on 27 minutes.
Leo Smith’s long-ranger cracked against the bar and fell kindly for the former Caernarfon Town player in the box, the ball eventually ending with Brobbel who guided it into the botton corner.
Bala’s reply was impressive with an equaliser by Nathan Peate from close range moments later after TNS failed to clear a Mendes free kick.
A pretty even first half ended with Daniel Williams forcing Ramsay into a fine save whilst Kieran Smith, at the other end, saw an effort clear the post by inches.
Ramsay demonstrated his talent again on 54 minutes to palm Declan McManus’ effort onto the bar and he was called into action again moments later to deny Josh Daniels.
For Bala, George Newell fired an effort across the face of goal just past the post but it was the hosts who finished strongly with McManus firing over the bar from close range and Leo Smith forcing another top class save by Ramsay before they made the breakthrough in the 89th minute, defender Ryan Astles firing home following a corner.
There was still time for Bala to steal a point but substitute Ollie Shannon was denied by keeper Roberts after breaking clear on goal.