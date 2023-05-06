THERE will be no European football for Bala next season after they were beaten by Newtown in the European playoff semi final last night.
The 4-2 defeat at Maes Tegid on Friday evening came hot on the heels of the Welsh Cup final disappointment against The New Saints last week.
The Lakesiders came into the semi final in wretched form without a win in 14 competitive matches and now they must regroup and look to build for next season.
The Robins came into the match well rested and targeting a third successive season in Europe and two goals each from Aaron Williams and Zeli Ismail took them a step closer to achieving that goal.
They went ahead on 15 minutes after being awarded a penalty when Naim Arsan handled the ball in the area.
Williams’ penalty was saved by Bala keeper Harri Lloyd, the Robins forward tucked home the rebound.
Colin Caton’s men levelled on 35 minutes, George Newell with a close range finish following a Newtown defensive mix up.
But the visitors regained the initiative before the break when Ismail’s flicked effort hit the post and came off Lloyd to go into the net.
Williams scored his second of the game to give his side a two-goal cushion when he met a Louis Robles cross from close range eight minutes after the break.
Newell netted his second of the match with a header from Ross White’s cross to give Bala a lifeline but the Robins restored their two-goal cushion when Ismail’s strike deflected in off team-mate Henry Cowans with eight minutes remaining.
Cardiff Met take on Haverfordwest County in the other semi final this evening.