Briton Ferry Llansawel 2 Bala Town 2
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town had to settle for a point on Saturday when they headed down to Briton Ferry Llansawel who are starting to find their feet in the JD Cymru Premier.
After a tough baptism to life at tier one with a string of tough away games The Ferry have now picked up a point in their last two home games and a stunning win at leaders Penybont to move up from the bottom of the table.
Bala boss Colin Caton was happy with his team’s performance but not so much with the decision to award the home side a first half penalty.
He said: “We did well but we were just aggrieved with what happened in the first half. It’s a major decision.
“If I’ve got it wrong then I apologise bit I will be shocked if that’s a penalty on Sgorio, I’d be absolutely dumbfounded.
“The referees are saying this season there’s not enough contact, get up, get up.
“If that’s a pen there’s 25 pens every game.”
The Lakesiders started brightly and took an early lead in the fourth minute when Ross White was allowed far too much space for a free header in front of goal after running on to Nathan Burke’s dangerous free kick delivery from the left.
Sensing blood, they nearly doubled their advantage when Burke sent a free kick from deep into the Llanswel area.
The home rear guard failed to clear the danger and the ball eventually fell to Christian Norton whose first time half volley cracked against the bar.
Bala continued to shape up as the better side going forward but the hosts, who grew into the game, were given a chance to get back on level terms in the 41st minute.
Thomas Walters fell to the ground on the edge of the area after a coming together with Burke and the referee pointed to the spot.
Alex Gammond, on penalty duties after Walters missed from the spot against Penybont, sent Bala keeper Joel Torrance the wrong way to deservedly restore parity.
Boosted by that breakthrough they turned the game on its head when they took the lead in first time stoppage time following a fine team move culminating in Jasper Payne’s surging run and finish.
It was Bala’s time to fight back and they showed plenty of character to draw level in the 53rd minute when the hosts failed to deal with a looping cross from the left, the ball falling to Norton whose shot was deflected into the back of the net off Gammond.
Both sides pushed for the winner with Joe Malkin going close for Bala but the better chances fell the home side’s way late on with Payne, Ellis Sage and Tom Price nearly snatching the three points.