BALA boss Colin Caton felt it was a case of two points dropped as they were held to a goalless draw at Pontypridd.
Pontypridd United 0 Bala Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
He said: “I thought the first half was quite equal. If it goes on possession they win the game but you get nothing for passing it 30 times and they passed it really well but didn’t really have a clear-cut chance in the game.
“And then if you look at our chances, Ossie (Osebi Abadaki) has gone through one-on- one, we created a lot of chances in the second half and absolutely dominated the half.
On Abadaki’s chance he added: “Ossie went through but Ratcliffe stood up well and he hasn’t finished it.
“A lot of people have said that he should go through and take it but if Ossie goes through and takes that chance then he’s not playing in this league. He’s run from the full back area to get there and it’s a great chance and he hasn’t taken it.
“But there are a lot of lads who don’t take them at this level as well. We’re just missing one or two goals.
“But overall it’s a difficult place to come, they’re injecting a lot of revenue into the team, they’re very strong and not many people come here and win.
“But for us to get a draw and then go home disappointed that we haven’t taken our chance pays dividends to what we’re doing and the change that’s been in our squad.”
The hosts began brightly with Curtis Jemmett-Hudson firing a well-struck half volley just over the bar from the edge of the area.
Luke Cummings then fired another long ranger against the post with Kelland Absalom beaten, the ball coming back off the woodwork and rebounding into the diving keeper’s back and out for a corner.
At the other end, George Newell’s was denied by a last ditch block as he seemed set to break the deadlock before Pontypridd went close again, Danny Williams’ looping volley drifting fractionally wide after Absalom had raced off his line to head clear a through ball by Cummings.
Williams did put the ball into the back of the net early in the second half but was denied by the linesman’s flag who correctly ruled offside.
Bala were shaping up as the more potent attacking force in the second half and Aeron Edwards did well to turn his marker on receiving a throw-in on the edge of the area before unleashing a low drive which home shotstopper George Ratcliffe did well to keep out.
Winger Abadaki then picked up the ball deep in Bala’s half before showing tricky feet to get past his man. He raced clear on goal but scuffed his shot from a central position giving Ratcliffe time to get down to gather the ball.
And Bala missed another big chance when Joe Malkin failed to keep his far post header on target after being picked out by Naim Asran with a pinpoint cross.