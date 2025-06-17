ARCHIE Nesbitt has been appointed performance analyst at Bala Town FC.
Archie arrives with an impressive and diverse background in football analysis and coaching.
Most recently with Merthyr Town as First Team Performance Analyst, he played a key role in driving elite performance through data-driven insights and detailed match analysis.
His previous roles include foundation phase age group lead coach at Pontypridd United and supporting the Pontypridd United Women’s U19s, demonstrating a clear commitment to nurturing talent across all levels of the game.
As a UEFA B Licence holder and a graduate of BSc Football Coaching & Performance, Archie combines practical experience with academic rigour—qualities that align perfectly with Bala Town’s pursuit of continuous improvement and professional excellence.
In his new role, Archie will lead the club’s performance analysis provision across the First Team and U21s, supporting match preparation, in-game analysis, and post-match reviews.
