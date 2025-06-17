Bala Town FC have confirmed that 29-year-old midfielder Nathan Burke has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at Maes Tegid until May 2027.
A product of the Liverpool FC Academy, Burke first joined the Lakesiders in 2016.
Across two spells, he has made over 140 appearances, featured in six Europa League qualifiers, and played a vital role in securing the club’s historic first Welsh Cup title in 2016.
Since returning in January 2023, Burke has re-established himself as the heartbeat of the midfield.
His tactical intelligence, ball-winning ability, and leadership qualities have made him indispensable to the squad.
Speaking on the extension, Burke said: “I’m delighted to commit my future here. Bala Town is my home. I’ve grown as a player and person in this squad. Fish and Val are building something special, and I can’t wait to help drive us further.”
First-Team Manager Steve Fisher praised Burke’s consistent impact: “Nathan is more than a player — he’s the heartbeat of our midfield. His vision, discipline, and calmness under pressure set the tone for the team. Extending his stay is a real coup for Bala Town and a statement of intent.”
This contract extension reflects Bala Town’s ongoing vision of continuity, leadership, and high performance at the heart of midfield.
With the spine of the squad firmly in place, the Lakesiders are building a team ready to challenge on both domestic and European fronts.
