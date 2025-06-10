BALA Town FC have announce the appointment of Steve Fisher as First Team Manager and Ryan Valentine as Head Coach ahead of the 2025–26 season.
This managerial partnership will retain the continuity within the club.
Between them, Fisher and Valentine bring over 30 years of service to the Lakesiders, having been pivotal figures on the pitch and in the dugout.
Their dedication, experience, and leadership make this new management structure a natural progression for the club.
Fisher, who has served in multiple roles at Bala since joining in 2005, now takes the helm as Manager.
Valentine, who signed for the club in 2013 and has become a respected figure within the squad and coaching team, will take charge of day-to-day coaching operations as Head Coach.
Club Chief Executive Nigel Aykroyd said: “This is an exciting time for the club. Steve and Ryan know Bala inside out.
“They’ve led by example for years and earned this opportunity.
“We’re confident their partnership will build on our strong foundations and drive us forward.”
The new management team has started planning pre-season, with a focus on developing the squad and maintaining Bala Town’s competitive edge in the Cymru Premier.
