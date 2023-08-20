BALA had to settle for a share of the spoils after failing to capitalise on a number of promising situations in the first half at the Cyncoed Campus.
Cardiff Met 0 Bala Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
But a point was a fair one at the end with the Lakesiders’ manager Colin Caton happy with his side’s dogged defending when Met held the upper hand after the break.
Caton said: “I thought defensively it was an outstanding performance from us with so many changes and a third clean sheet on the trot, Ruthin, Barry and today. You can’t grumble with that.
“Going forward, we should have been better in the first half in around the box. We hit the post and a few scrambles and stuff.
“I thought we edged the first half and the second half was quite equal.
“They bossed it for periods in the early stages and then I thought we came into it late on and could have won it with Iwan Roberts at the back post blazing over.
“But not many people come here and win. I’ve told the lads not to be too frustrated because it’s not a bad point on the road to come here and get a result.”
Bala’s best moments in the first half were provided by Naim Asran who hasn’t scored in the Cymru Premier in three years.
He spotted the Met keeper way off his line on five minutes but his audacious attempt from the half-way line, went just past the post.
He then tested Alex Lang with another shot which was well saved after linking up well with Joe Malkin.
At the other end, Met’s best chance of the half fell to Sam Jones whose half volley from inside the box cleared the bar.
The woodwork came to Met’s rescue on the stroke of half time after Nathan Peate’s header from a corner cannoned off the post and was eventually cleared.
Met were stronger in the second half but clear-cut chances were few and far between, with set pieces being the most likely route to a goal.
But Bala nearly grabbed the three points when Roberts, who scored the late winner against Barry the previous week, blazed over from close range after good work by Osebi Abadaki