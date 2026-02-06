BALA Town have announced the double signing of midfielder Taner Arman Doğan and versatile right‑sider Joshua Samuels to bolster their squad for the business end of the season
Doğan, 27, arrives at Maes Tegid following a spell in the Northern Irish Premiership with Glenavon FC. His career has also taken him across the Irish border, representing both Dundalk and Athlone Town in the League of Ireland.
Before returning to the UK, Doğan spent four years in the United States playing for Harvard Crimson while studying Economics at Harvard University. During his time there, he captained the team from 2016 to 2019, becoming a key figure in their midfield.
Since returning from the States, he has featured for Cray Wanderers, Eastbourne Borough and Margate, adding further experience to his game. He will wear the number 29 shirt for the Town.
Samuels also joins Steve Fisher’s squad at the age of 27, most recently playing in the Gibraltar Football League with Glacis United. Comfortable operating anywhere along the right flank, he is best known for his attacking qualities and ability to drive forward from wide areas.
Prior to his move to Gibraltar, Samuels built his career in the English non‑league system with clubs including Westfield, Buckhurst Hill and Canvey Island. He will take the number 14 shirt for Bala Town.
Comments
