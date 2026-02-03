BALA Town have announced a major boost on and off the pitch, confirming both a long‑term commitment from manager Stephen Fisher and the loan signing of forward Connor Evans from Caernarfon Town.
Fisher has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Maes Tegid until the end of the 2026/27 season, strengthening a relationship with the club that now spans more than two decades. Arriving as a player in 2005, he went on to captain the side before moving into coaching, serving as assistant manager and then stepping into the top job in the summer of 2025.
A respected figure throughout the club, Fisher is seen as the embodiment of Bala Town’s values—loyalty, commitment and a deep understanding of the Lakesiders’ identity.
The new deal reflects the club’s belief in his leadership and long‑term vision, as well as the strong bond he shares with the Maes Tegid community. Bala officials say they look forward to creating “many more special moments” under his guidance.
Alongside the managerial news, Bala have strengthened their squad with the arrival of 22‑year‑old Connor Evans, who joins on loan until the end of the season. The Cymru under 18s international makes the short move across Gwynedd on Deadline Day as Fisher looks to bolster his attacking options for the final nine games of the JD Cymru Premier campaign.
Evans joined Caernarfon in June 2025 after a spell at Southport but has struggled for regular minutes, completing just one full match in 23 senior appearances while scoring four goals. A product of Crewe Alexandra’s academy, he signed professional terms with the EFL club and made seven senior appearances, including his debut in the EFL Trophy.
Bala will confirm Evans’ squad number in due course as he begins his push to make an impact in the run‑in.
