INJURY-HIT Bala suffered defeat at Park Hall but put up a spirited display against the champions on Saturday evening.
The New Saints 2 Bala Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “We’ve done really well. We were forced to make a few chances before the start of the game. Ollie Shannon wasn’t available because of injury and Aeron Edwards and Paulo Mendes were also out injured. We were down to the bare bones but I’m proud of the lads, they were absolutely outstanding.
“To come here and when you think about it they haven’t really had a shot in the box. The goal has come from a shot outside the box and then a penalty. I don’t think they troubled us a lot inside the box but then that’s they class they have and the results they get here are outstanding.
“I’m just proud of the lads. We’ve brought youth players here and they’ve done really well.”
Bala have the meanest defence in the league to date this season having only conceded nine goals and Caton was quick to praise his back line and keeper but would like to see his side create more chances going forward.
“Kell is the best keeper in the league by an absolute mile
“We didn’t really have any chances in the first half. George Newell’s had a good header which he caught too well from Luke Wall’s cross and Joe Malkin’s had a chance at the end but it’s difficult to come here.
“This will not determine what our season will turn out to be. It’s important that we get into next week and pick up points against other teams.
“Any point you pick up against TNS is a massive reward. We’ve played them twice and only conceded two goal. It’s really important that we defend really well but we have to create more going forward.”
TNS struggled to break Bala down throughout the 90 minutes but the decisive moments came in the closing stages of the first half when they scored their two goals.
Ben Clark fired in a 20 yarder on 39 minutes and Ryan Brobbel calmly converted a penalty moments later.