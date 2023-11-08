BALA’S defensive quality, which has been so evident this season, paid dividend once again as they picked up a point in a game of few clear-cut chances against Pontypridd.
Bala Town 0 Pontypridd United 0, JD Cymru Premier
The Lakesiders’ manager Colin Caton said: “The draw was maybe the fair result. I think we defended well like we do most weeks. Outstanding display defensively.
“They’ve come and they’ve set their stall out. They’ve played five across the back and it’s hard to break down.
“We just needed a bit of quality. Too many of our lads were not at it today, too many not at the office.
“But the lads have done great defensively. Last season we would’ve lost it maybe two or three late on.
“On the counter when they were trying to break, we were in control of that.
“It was really important that we didn’t lose but we just need to be a lot better going forward.”
The visitors created the first opening on 13 minutes when Jan Maertins got on the end of a teasing ball right across the face of goal tack, but he couldn’t direct his header on target.
There wasn’t much to report for the rest of the first half in terms of goalscoring opportunities but there was a flurry of yellow cards brandished.
Bala’s Paulo Mendes was the first into the referee’s notebook for a cynical foul on Ben Margetson-Williams.
He was joined in the notebook by team-mate Kieran Smith for a foul inside the Ponty half before another two cards were handed out to George Newell and Corey Shephard after a little coming together between the two.
The half ended on a sad note with the visitors’ Jack Karadogan replaced by Joe Hunt after what seemed like a serious injury.
Bala almost opened their account on 54 minutes when George Newell broke away with Luke Wall ahead of him, who he put through on goal, but Wall’s effort was well saved by keeper George Ratcliffe.
At the other end, Bala shotstopper Kelland Absalom produced a moment of magic to tip over a piledriver by Clayton Green.
His opposite number Ratcliffe then showed his ability to gather a George Newell header before the lively Green threatened again with a half volley which cracked against the post.
The visitors were looking like they could go on to take the points in the closing stages but the Bala back line held firm as they have so often this season.
Bala’s Nathan Peate said: “It wasn’t pretty at all to be honest. Not much in the game. Two keepers didn’t really make any save or anything. Not many chances created by either team.
“We just need to take the point and move on.”