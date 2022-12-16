Bala's game against Connah's Quay Nomads at Maes Tegid tonight has been postponed.
The match is among several in the JD Cymru Leagues this weekend to have been postponed due to the freezing temperatures that have made pitches unplayable.
Dates for rearranged games will be announced in due course.
These are the JD Cymru League fixtures postponed up to now:
Friday 16 December
JD Cymru Premier: Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; Airbus UK v Caernarfon Town; Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; Flint Town United v The New Saints
JD Cymru North: Llandudno v Prestatyn Town