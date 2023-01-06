S4C, the JD Cymru Premier’s official broadcast partner, has selected The New Saints vs Bala Town for live television coverage on Saturday, 21 January.
The kick-off time of 5:15pm is unchanged and it will also be available to watch on Sgorio’s digital platforms.
The fixture at Park Hall forms part of matchday 22 in the JD Cymru Premier, the final round of matches in phase one. Both clubs are already assured of spots in the Championship Conference but will be eager to head into phase two with a victory.
The New Saints are currently top of the JD Cymru Premier and remain unbeaten after the first 19 matches of the season. Meanwhile, Bala Town sit in third place.