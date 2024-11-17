Flint Town United 2 Bala Town 2
(Bala won 4-2 on penalties)
JD Welsh Cup
BALA Town are through to the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup after keeping their composure in a penalty shoot-out against Flint Town United.
The Lakesiders were clinical with their attempts but the Essity Stadium hosts came up against an inspired keeper in Joel Torrance who produced two top saves.
After the home side’s Mike Burke was denied by an early Torrance save the visitors took control with Flint struggling to get the ball out of their own half.
Bala’s physicality was causing problems for the Silkmen but clear-cut chances were few and far between until Colin Caton’s charges broke the deadlock just after the half hour mark.
It stemmed from a Flint corner which was cleared allowing Bala to counter down the right with the unfortunate Jake Phillips, who was sprinting back to cover, turning the low cross in the back of his own net.
Despite not seeing much of the ball in the attacking third, Flint went close with a couple of efforts before the break through Elliott Reeves and Florian Yonsian.
There was a moment of controversy early in the second half when Reeves and Bala skipper Nathan Peate collided near the touchline which resulted in the Flint player hurtling into the barrier, injuring his knee and hand which ended his game.
The Flint contingent shouted foul play but the referee deemed it a normal coming together and awarded a throw-in.
The visitors ranched up the pressure with Ross White testing home keeper Jack Flint before Bala doubled their tally on the hour, George Newell poking a loose ball home from close range after a free kick.
At 2-0 down and having lost their talisman Reeves it looked all over for Flint, and it should have been three minutes later when Newell got on the end of an Osebi Abadaki cross and his goalward effort was blocked.
It gave the Silkmen a glimmer of hope and the introduction of 18-year-old George Maire off the bench gave them new lease of life with his driving runs.
Fellow substitute Luke Mariette nearly reduced the deficit with an excellent effort with crashed against the woodwork and out for a corner.
And from the resulting flag kick, Maire lashed the ball home for his first senior goal for the Silkmen.
Momentum was with the home side with Bala looking more and more concerned.
The visitors’ back line was starting to creak and Flint drew level with 10 minutes remaining when a long ball by Phillips found Yonsian to swivel and strike a lopped effort over Torrance.
And the hosts nearly won it when Harry Owen’s shot looked destined for the back of the net until a defensive block saved the day for Bala.