BALA Town picked up a point against Connah’s Quay Nomads at the Essity Stadium on Friday evening after struggling to create clear-cut chances all night.
With both sides having already secured their spot in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League there was little at stake apart from bragging rights from a game which Nomads should probably have won on balance.
Bala assistant boss Stephen Fisher said: “I didn’t think there was much in the game to be fair. Considering the resources they have and they train three nights a week.
“We’d love to train three nights a week but unfortunately we don’t have the resources for that.
“So for a team that trains once a week against a team that trains three times a week i don’t think you could tell the difference to be honest.”
The Nomads missed the first real opportunity when a good move down the left set up Harry Franklin for a low shot which he dragged wide when he should have hit the target.
He threatened again on the stroke of half time after another good move down the left involving Jordan Davies and Luca Hogan found Franklin in a similar shooting position.
The former Aberystwyth player was on target this time but the ball was gathered comfortably by Bala keeper Kelland Absalom.
It wasn’t Franklin’s night so far and he missed a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock on the hour.
He started a quick counter attack by feeding the ball out to Davies on the left who was being tracked by Ollie Shannon.
The left back raced into the area and pulled the ball back perfectlya to Franklin who skied his effort over the bar from near the penalty spot.
Yet another chance fell his way when Bala failed to clear a deep cross to the far post.
The ball fell to Josh Williams on the edge of the box and his looped pass back into the danger area was met by Franklin but his chip cleared the bar with Absalom bearing down on him.
Bala had hardly created a chance of note and were fortunate to still be on level terms as Nomads missed another good chance in the closing stages.
Substitute Jack Burman had only just entered the fray when he won a free kick out on the right.
The 19-year-old latched on to William’s delivery to the far post but couldn’t keep his header on target.
Nomads manager Neil Gibson said: “I thought we were excellent from our box until 12 yards out from goal.
“Two massively contrasting styles of play. We got the ball down, tried to play and we had large territory and possession but it doesn’t count for anything if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net.”