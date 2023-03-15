Bala Town goalkeeper Alex Ramsay has been selected for the Cymru ‘C’ Squad for their upcoming battle against England ‘C’ at Altrincham FC’s J Davidson Stadium on 21 March.
Ramsay has been selected for the previous two Cymru ‘C’ Squads and could make his third appearance for his country in this fixture.
He started the most recent meeting between the two teams, Cymru C with a memorable 4-0 at Caernarfon Town’s Oval ground with former Lakesider Will Evans bagging a brace.
Ramsay has already helped the Lakesiders to silverware this season, as his decisive penalty save brought the Nathaniel MG Cup to Maes Tegid for the first time in their history, and has most recently helped the Town into the JD Welsh Cup Final following their 3-2 victory over Connah’s Quay Nomads.
He will join up with the Cymru ‘C’ squad following Bala’s JD Cymru Premier fixture against Cardiff Met on Saturday.
Manager Mark Jones has selected a 20-man squad from the JD Cymru Leagues, including 11 players who featured in last year’s 4-0 victory over England.
Connah’s Quay Nomads midfielder Aeron Edwards, who scored twice in that fixture in Caernarfon, is named in a fifth consecutive Cymru C squad since the team’s inception in 2018.
The only other player to achieve that feat is Barry Town United frontman Kayne Mclaggon, who becomes the first ever JD Cymru South player to earn a call-up.
JD Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints have the joint-most players included in the squad with four – Connor Roberts, Danny Davies, Leo Smith and Gwion Dafydd.
There is also a quartet of Cardiff Met stars selected: Emlyn Lewis, Kyle McCarthy, Tom Price and Sam Jones.
Penybont trio Mael Davies, Kane Owen and Nathan Wood all played last year and have been picked by Jones once again.
Pontypridd United captain Clayton Green and Bala Town goalkeeper Alex Ramsay return after starting in both Caernarfon in 2022 and Salford in 2019 respectively.
Haverfordwest County defender Lee Jenkins features again after being an unused substitute last year, while there are first call-ups for Newtown defender Ryan Sears, Caernarfon Town midfielder Sion Bradley, Pontypridd United striker Ben Ahmun and Connah’s Quay Nomads youngster Josh Williams.
Mark Jones said: “We are very much looking forward to the game and it will be a good challenge against a top class England side.
“I would like to congratulate every player who has been selected. I have stayed loyal to many of those who performed so well last year, but selection was nonetheless difficult because there are so many in-form players.”