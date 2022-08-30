Bala look for back-to-back wins as they take on the Nomads
It’s mid-week action for the Lakesiders tonight as they head to Deeside to take on Connah’s Quay Nomads, looking to go for back-to-back wins following our 3-0 victory against Newtown on Friday evening.
The hosts have faced a tricky start to the season, with one win in three, and currently sit just below the Balain 8th place.
With the Nomads now looking to return to European Football this season, a tasty game is expectd between the two sides who will look to be in the top three come the end of the season.
Michael Wilde is the Nomads damnge man. After spending a season at local rivals Flint Town, he has returned to the Nomads at 39 years of age, looking to push his side back into European football once again.
is threat inside the box is well documented, with 14 league goals in 21 appearances for Flint last season, and is already off and running this season with two league goals in three appearances.
The forward grabbed a first half goal against the Town in the first league fixture between the two sides last season, but a Dave Edwards goal in the 92nd minute snatched the points away from the Silkmen.
There’s no doubt the Bala defence will be on high alert with the presence of Wilde this evening, and will look to pull out all the stops to contain him.
The Lakesiders will be looking to turn the tide this evening, as the Nomads have the edge over the Town in recent meetings.
In the previous six fixtures in all competitions, the Nomads have won four of the six, with eight goals scored in the previous two fixtures, including a 4-1 away win in last season’s Nathaniel MG Cup Semi-Final.
However, the only meeting at the Deeside Stadium last season was a 1-0 win for the Town, as Dave Edwards provided a stunning free kick goal after George Horan’s red card in the first half.
