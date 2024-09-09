BALA Town suffered their second home defeat on the bounce after Cardiff Met came away from Maes Tegid with the three points on Saturday.
The Lakesiders were beaten 2-1 by visitors Penybont the last time out after being reduced to 10 men when George Newell was red carded.
And it was another close affair on Saturday, Eliot Evans’ goal against the run of play proving decisive.
Bala will look to get back as they host Aberystwyth Town on Friday evening whilst things are looking up for The Archers who moved up to second in the table after securing wins at Maes Tegid and against Caernarfon Town at the Carling Oval the previous week.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “The new lads that have come in have not really understood what we’re doing and how we do it so I take full responsibility for this defeat.”
With new signing forward Hussein Mehasseb from Kosovan side KF Malisheva going straight into the starting 11, the hosts made a bright start.
The woodwork came to Met’s rescue in the ninth minute, when Nathan Peate rose higher than everyone to meet a corner but his headed effort cannoned off the post.
And they threatened again moments later with another chance, Alex Downes meeting the ball at the back post but guiding his header just wide.
The visitors’ opportunities were few and far between at this point, one effort from distance seen out pas the post by Bala keeper Joel Torrance.
Kieran Lloyd tried to recreate his wonder strike from the previous week on the half hour mark but he failed to keep his shot on target this time around.
But it was The Archers who broke the deadlock, Eliot Evans with a clinical low finish into the bottom right corner from just inside the area.
Osebi Abadaki and Aeron Edwards come on to replace Dan Malone and Ross White as Bala looked for a way back into the game but it was the visitors who should have doubled their tally just before the hour mark.
A deep cross from the right was headed back across the face of goal to Ryan Reynolds with the goal at his mercy but he couldn’t keep his volley down and it cracked against the bar.
Mehasseb’s debut was over on 64 minutes as another debutant in Christian Norton took his place.
Kyle Harrison and CJ Craven were booked for either side after a brief scuffle with five minutes to go and the outcome still in the balance.
Bala kept plugging away but the nearest they came to an equaliser was an effort from wide by Joe Malkin which was easily dealt with by Met keeper Alex Lang.