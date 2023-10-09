BALA made a welcome return to winning ways after a sorry run of three league defeats and two draws.
Bala Town 2 Colwyn Bay 1, JD Cymru Premier
It was a close run affair against a spirited Colwyn Bay side who are getting to grips with life in the Cymru Premier.
The newly promoted side offered the first threat, skipper Tom McCready with a sweetly-struck 25-yard free kick which brought the best out of Bala keeper Kelland Absalom.
Former Lakesider Stefan Edwards then spurned a glorious chance to open the visitors’ account when he headed over from close range after Bala failed to clear a cross from the right.
At the other end, Aeron Edwards put Paulo Mendes clear on goal but his shot was parried by Bay keeper Alfie Brooks.
Brooks was tested once again on the half hour, when Osebi Abadaki was released on the right by a clever pass by Joe Malkin but his shot was too close to the keeper.
The pressure was mounting and the Lakesiders almost made the breakthrough on 43 minutes, Nathan Burke with a rasping free kick from the edge of the area which was palmed into the air by Brooks and the keeper was in the right place to gather Malkin’s follow-up header.
But Brooks was finally beaten in the second minute of added on time, Ryan Rogers’ cross from the left hand side going all the way through past the keeper for his first goal for the Town.
However, Bay bounced back with Jamie Cumming forcing Absalom into a fine save before Guto Williams equalised from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
Bala nearly restored their advantage when Abadaki powered down the right to ping a delivery across the face of goal but the ball was just behind Rogers who was well placed to score.
Rogers then fluffed his lines when he dragged a close range effort wide after poor defending by the visitors.
But Bala’s persistence paid off when Paulo Mendes used his strength to find Nathan Peate with some space on the edge of the area to caress the ball into the bottom corner.
The Seagulls rallied and should have drawn level with 15 to go when Udoyen Akpan received the ball with plenty of space on the edge of the box, but dragged his shot wide.
The same man headed another effort wide in the closing stages before Dylan Allshorn's dangerous cross was cleared by Kyle Harrison at the death with Bala holding on to secure the much-needed three points.