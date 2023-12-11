As a result of the postponed JD Welsh Cup tie between Colwyn Bay and Barry Town United being rearranged for Saturday 16 December, the JD Cymru Premier fixture between Aberystwyth Town and Colwyn Bay on Saturday has been postponed.
The game at Park Avenue had been selected for live Sgorio coverage by S4C, but the league’s official broadcast partner will now show live coverage of the fixture between Bala Town and Cardiff Met at Maes Tegid.
This match will kick-off at 5:15pm on Saturday 16 December and will be available to watch on Sgorio’s online platforms and your smart TV.
The Lakesiders currently sit fifth in the JD Cymru Premier table on 28 points, while Met are one point better off in fourth place.
Victory for the Archers would secure a top half spot if Penybont lose to The New Saints earlier in the day.