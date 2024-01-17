Bala Town Football Club have confirmed the departure of Theo Knight, as he joins Cymru North side Llandudno FC on a permanent deal.
Theo re-joined the Lakesiders in August 2023, after spending time in the club Academy set up in the U13s and U15s.
He came back to Maes Tegid after completing his Scholarship at Shrewsbury Town, where he made his debut at age 17 in the EFL's Papa Johns Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.
The midfielder went on to make five competitive appearances for the Bala first team, including a substitute appearance in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Queen's Park.
Knight also featured for the Development side, scoring two goals and registering an assist in two appearances.
Everyone at Bala Town would like to wish Theo all the best on his move to Llandudno.