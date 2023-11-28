Bala Town make a welcome return to Maes Tegid tonight after a break of over three when they host Gwynedd rivals Caernarfon Town.
During this time the Lakesiders have had two trips to the seaside to play against Aberystwyth in two competitions.
Despite both matches being really competitive affairs they returned with two excellent victories.
The first visit resulted in them reaching the last 16 of the Welsh Cup with a close 1-0 win which saw them drawn against Cardiff-based Caerau Ely in the next round.
A week later they played Aberystwyth in the JD Cymru Premier and returned with a well deserved but extremely fortunate 3-2 victory.
10 man Aberystwyth equalised in the 90th minute only to see Colon Caton's men grab a winner in the 96th minute.
They were however extremely valuable points and moved them into fifth spot in the league.
Just behind them in sixth are tonight's visitors Caernarfon, for what promises to be a hugely competitive fixture against a side who are performing really well this season.
Bala chief executive Nigel Aykroyd said in his programme notes: "We managed to secure a draw when we visited the Oval earlier in the season and that game emphasised how close this fixture promises to be tonight.
"It will be tough, uncompromising and hopefully will provide real entertainment for the supporters this evening.
"We will have to be at our very best to secure the hugely valuable three points which are so needed if we are to secure a top six position when Phase 1 is completed."
He added: "Our Academy will be holding their Player Awards this evening during half time.
"Both October and November Player of the Month awards will be presented for all age groups and I hope that as many as possible of our academy players and parents can be present to support the efforts of Dan McNeil and his excellent team during some difficult times for the Academy structure and financing. Please support our youngsters."
After tonight Bala travel to Penybont on Saturday with a 5.15pm kick off and follow this with another trip to South Wales for their last 16 Welsh Cup match on 9 December with a 2.30pm kick off.
They complete their pre Christmas programme with a home match against Cardiff Met on Saturday, 16 December again with a 2.30pm kick off.