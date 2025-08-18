PWLLHELI Women and Llanystumdwy Women are both through to the semi-finals of the NWCFA Women’s Challenge Cup after producing dominant displays on Sunday.
Pwllheli saw off NFA Women 4-1 at the Rec with Lois Thomas grabbing the headlines with a clinical hat-trick.
But it was Jini Owen Hughes who picked up the player-of-the-match award after scoring the opening goal on 21 minutes and showing energy, effort, and real quality on the pitch.
Pwllheli also took the opportunity to give debuts to new signings Awel Fflur Ellis and Lois Love.
Goals by Ellie Williams, Seren Ellis and Hana Wellings sealed Llanystumdwy’s progress in the competition with Stacey Evans netting a late consolation for Trearddur Bay Ladies.
They will take on Kinmel Bay Ladies in the semi-final with Pwllheli to face Bangor Women.
In the other ties, Llangefni Town Ladies host Y Felinheli whilst Merched Henllan head to Llandudno.
