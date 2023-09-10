BALA put up a brave fight against Queen’s Park but the gulf in class between the full timers and the Lakesiders was evident at Maes Tegid on Saturday evening.
Bala Town 0 Queen’s Park 3, SPFL Trust trophy
Manager Colin Caton said: “I thought the lads did really well against a top, top team, their resources are unbelievable.
“It was important that we show character and we did apart from the goals with the last kick before half time and the last kick of the game.
“They didn’t really create any clear-cut chances apart from that.
“It’s important that we bounce back. This is not our priority.
“We got to the final of two cups last season and that hindered our progress in the league so it’s important now that we focus on the league game against TNS on Wednesday (13 September) and then we go to Pontypridd on Saturday.
“For me it’s good to be in it but hindering wise like it did last season maybe it’s not a bad thing that we’ve gone out of it.”
He added: “Mike Harris of TNS always speaks that there have got to be more teams on a full time basis but I don’t know where the revenue is going to come from to do that.
“We need massive more resources in this league and massive more financial backing to get us up to the levels.
“Difficult for many teams in the Welsh Premier to get up to the standard of this, something that the Welsh FA have got to get us up to them levels to compete with full-time teams.”
The visitors started brightly and rattled the post with an early effort before Osebi Abadaki, at the other end, beat his man down the left hand side and forced the keeper into a save down to his right.
The visitors were bossing possession with Bala feeding on scraps and took the lead on 21 minutes when Jack Turner was put clear to slot the ball low past keeper Kelland Absalom.
The Scottish side continued to press and Kyle Harrison put his body on the line to block a goalbound shot by Ruari Paton.
Bala nearly drew level on 44 minutes when Aeron Edwards struck a beauty from 20 yards which was gathered by Calum Ferrie.
But they found themselves trailing further behind in first half stoppage time, Barry Hepburn showing great pace to run past Bala’s defence to slot a similar finish to the first goal past Absalom.
Queen’s Park continued to dominate after the break but Bala had a number of half chances.
George Newell collected the ball on the edge of the box and had an effort on goal, but his shot trickled past the post and Nathan Peate missed the mark after getting on the end of a well-directed Naim Arsan free kick.
The visitors ended the game on a high with Paton finding space on the left of the area to slot past Absalom .