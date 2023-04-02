Bala Town 1 Connah’s Quay Nomads 2
JD Cymru Premier Championship
BALA are still seeking their first win in the Champions Conference this season after a narrow defeat against visitors Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday evening.
It was a close affair featuring two teams who know each other inside out.
This was their sixth and final meeting of the campaign with the Nomads winning two and drawing two in the league whilst the Lakesiders enjoyed two cup successes against their familiar foes.
All the goals came in the opening 45 minutes after the Nomads took the led midway through the half, Harry Franklin with a bullet header at the far post after good link up play between Aron Williams and John Disney down the right.
Bala’s response was instant with another headed goal by George Newell moments later.
Lassana Mendes’ initial cross was just too high for Newell but the ball landed back with Mendes again.
He beat Aron Williams to the touchline and his delivery this time was bang on the money for Newell to nod past Andy Firth.
But the visitors regained the lead with a scrappy goal in the closing stages of the half.
Josh Williams’ corner to the far post was headed back across the face of goal by George Horan.
There seemed little danger but Chris Venables’ swung boot to clear the danger missed the ball and it ended up in the back of the net.
After the break, Bala keeper Alex Ramsay pulled off a superb save to deny Jack Kenny who beat Ross White to get into a shooting position as Nomads went in search of a second.
And in a follow-up raid, Ben Nash’s header from a corner looped onto the bar and to safety.
Josh Williams’ 25-yarder curled just wide, whilst Nathan Burke volleyed an effort over the bar for Bala.
The Lakesiders pushed hard for the equaliser but the closest they came was a header by Antony Kay which sailed wide after good work by Mendes.