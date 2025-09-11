Newtown 1 Bala Town 1
Nathaniel MG Cup
BALA Town are out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after losing a penalty shoot-out at Newtown on Wednesday evening.
The Robins took the lead through Tarran Hollinshead with a clinical strike from the edge of the box.
The Lakesiders’ man of the moment Hussein Mehasseb equalised on 37 minutes with a point blank finish.
Jacob Tarasenko and Nathan Burke came on to replace Sam Billington and Olamide Ibrahim early in the second half as manager Steve Fisher tried to give his side some fresh impetus but it was the hosts who looked more likely to score.
Robert Evans forced Joel Torrance into a smart save and Findlay Starkey-Jones hit the woodwork.
Into the shootout, the hosts’ Louis Jacobs and Bala’s Louis Hall missed their attempts before heading into sudden death.
Hollinshead kept his cool to beat Torrance but Lassana Mendes hit the bar and Bala were out.
