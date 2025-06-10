PORTHMADOG have announced that striker Tom Hilditch has decided to depart the club.
The news came a few days after goalkeeper Oliver Farebrother posted on ‘X’ that his time at the Traeth was over.
On his departure Hilditch left a message for the club and its fans: “What a unbelievable experience at CPD Porthmadog this year has been, working with Chris Jones again this season has been one of the best and I can’t thank him and Marc enough for this year.
“The team, the fans the staff have took me as one of their own but I want to wish the club all the best for the future, and I will be back to watch at some point Thank you all and good luck.”
Hilditch enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 season despite suffering a lengthy injury mid season.
His scoring record speaks for itself, netting 19 goals in only 16 league appearances and 26 goals in all.
The club posted: “It is disappointing news for all who have watched him play but the club and supporters wish to thank Tom and also wish him the best of luck and every success in the future.”
