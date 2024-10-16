Bala Town 0 Connah’s Quay Nomads 0
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town’s winless run in the JD Cymru Premier extended to four games as they were held to a goalless draw at Maes Tegid on Tuesday evening.
Three draws and a defeat has seen the Lakesiders drop to seventh in the table and they will look for some relief as they turn to Welsh Cup action on Saturday when they take on Llanrhaeadr at home.
Neither side posed a threat in front of goal in the opening exchanges until a half chance fell Nathan Peate’s way but his header from Nathan Burke’s corner was off target.
The first real opportunity came on the stroke of half time when the visitors’ Noah Edwards drove to the byline and crossed towards the back post, but the final effort was blazed over the bar.
It continued to be an even contest after the break but chances were scarce.
Uniss Kargbo put Aeron Edwards through on goal, but despite his great first touch past the defender, the keeper George Ratcliffe was able to smother the ball.
Peate flashed a header wide from a 70th minute corner and that was as good as it got despite the best efforts of both sides.