Llanelli Town 0 Bala Town 5
JD Cymru Premier Playoff Conference
BALA Town gave their survival hopes a major boost with a ruthless 5–0 victory over basement side Llanelli Town at Stebonheath Park – a result that, combined with Flint Town United’s defeat to Haverfordwest County, ensures the relegation battle will go to the final weekend.
The Lakesiders now sit just two points behind Flint and know exactly what is required: they must beat Briton Ferry Llansawel at Maes Tegid on Saturday, 18 April, and hope the Silkmen drop points away at Cardiff Met.
Manager Steve Fisher was delighted with his side’s clinical display and the attitude shown under pressure.
Speaking to Sgorio after the match, he said: “We need to be more productive in front of goal, we’ve created a lot of chances of the last four or five games but we’ve not took them. I said to the lads in the dressing room it’s about time we give someone a drilling and we’ve done it today.
“Most of the things we hit went in but I still think we could have got a couple more as well, we’ve had some real good chances. Jacob could have had a hat-trick or more.
“I’m proud of the clean sheet and performance. It could be easy for a team to fold in the situation we’re in, just let it wither away and just slip out of the back door but we’ll keep fighting to the very end.”
Fisher praised his squad’s unity, adding: “We’ve got a great set of lads in that changing room, they’re all for each other and they’ve got a real good team spirit. They’ve showed it today, thankfully for us when we’ve needed it most we’ve produced it.”
On Flint’s defeat, he acknowledged the door remains open: “It keeps it alive. Flint will still be in the driving seat, if they get the win they stay up. But Cardiff Met are a really good side and Briton Ferry are a really good side so there’s no guarantee in either game, we’ll see what happens.”
The Lakesiders started brightly, with Cameron Ferguson going close early before capitalising on a defensive mistake to put Bala ahead after 11 minutes.
Jacob Tarasenko almost doubled the lead soon after, but his low strike was saved. Bala didn’t have to wait long for their second: midway through the half Ross White headed home at the back post from a Sam Billington corner.
Ferguson and Billington both threatened further goals before half-time as Bala dominated proceedings.
Confidence flowing, Bala struck their third on 50 minutes when Tarasenko swept the ball past Alex Pennock. Five minutes later Billington got the goal his performance deserved, collecting the ball at the edge of the box and rifling a superb half‑volley into the top corner.
Llanelli hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, but Bala weathered that brief storm. At the other end, chances for Tom Kelly, Higgins, and another strong run from Tarasenko kept the pressure on.
Goalkeeper Joel Torrance also made two important saves to protect the clean sheet.
The fifth goal arrived on 84 minutes as Charlie Fisher sent Tarasenko through, and the forward calmly slid the ball under the keeper to complete Bala’s best attacking performance of the season.
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