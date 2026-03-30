THE Central Wales North title race intensified on Saturday as leaders Carno and second‑placed Tywyn Bryncrug pulled further clear of the chasing pack.
Carno were dominant in a comprehensive 6–0 win over Dyffryn Banw, controlling the game from the first whistle. Goals from Llewelyn Jerman, Norton Collins and Tyler McCarthy gave them a comfortable 3–0 half‑time lead. After the break, Jerman and Collins each added their second of the afternoon, with Iwan Jerman also getting on the scoresheet
Tywyn Bryncrug also impressed, securing a 5–2 win against Llanfyllin Town. Aled Jones struck twice in a strong first half, with David Jenkins adding a third to put the visitors firmly in control. Llanfyllin rallied after the break, scoring through Alex Siddi and James Faulks, but Jones completed his hat‑trick and Ryan Dean added a late fifth to ensure Tywyn kept pace with the leaders.
Barmouth & Dyffryn earned a hard‑fought 3–2 away win at Bishops Castle Town. Early goals from Dewey Wright (2) and Ryan Jones put them 3–0 up before a brace from Samuel Edwards set up a tense finale.
Welshpool Town secured a solid 2–0 victory over Dolgellau Athletic Reserves, thanks to a well‑taken double from Ethan Kinsey.
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