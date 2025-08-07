BALA Town Football Club confirmed the signing of 26-year-old left-back Louis Hall ahead of the new Cymru Premier season.
Hall joins the Lakesiders after spells with several clubs across the English system, including Newport County, Banbury United, Leamington, and most recently, Rushall Olympic.
Known for his energy, consistency, and attacking intent from full-back, Hall adds strength and depth to Bala’s defensive unit.
The former Newport County defender made his professional debut in the EFL Cup and has since built a reputation as a hardworking and dependable player across National League North and South levels.
Hall made his debut for Bala in their Nathaniel MG Cup victory at Guilsfield on Saturday, scoring a crucial spot kick in the penalty shoot-out.
He could make his JD Cymru Premier debut for the Lakesiders when they host Flint Town United at Maes Tegid on Friday, 8 August with a 7.45pm kick off.
