BALA Town bolstered their squad with two new additions ahead of transfer deadline day.
Experienced 30-year-old midfielder Paulo Mendes makes the move from fellow Cymru Premier side, Connah’s Quay Nomads following two seasons in Deeside, where he made 58 appearances in all competitions and scored on nine occasions.
The Portuguese man has plenty of Cymru Premier experience, having had previous spells with Aberystwyth Town and Caernarfon Town, after stays at Brackley Town, Vauxhall Motors and Colwyn Bay.
Attacking midfielder Theo Knight, 18, returns to Maes Tegid after completing his scholarship at Shrewsbury Town.
Knight was with Bala’s Academy from U13s to U15s, where he won the Super Six tournament with the U15s side.
The midfielder was scouted by Shrewsbury Town at 15 years old and offered a scholarship, and eventually made his debut at the age of 17 in the EFL’s Papa Johns Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.