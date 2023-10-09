BALA Town have announced the passing of a club legend.
They posted: "It is with great sadness that we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard John Edwards (Rich Bach).
"He played most of his football here on Maes Tegid over a period of four decades, from the late sixties until the beginning of this century.
"His style and dedication to the game was one that no one could describe, light in body, an athlete, with a huge heart.
"Indeed one word comes to mind that describes Rich Bach, LEGEND.
"Sleep in peace Rich."