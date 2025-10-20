Bala Town 0 Connah’s Quay Nomads 3
JD Welsh Cup – Second Round
BALA Town’s JD Welsh Cup journey came to an end on Saturday as Connah’s Quay Nomads cruised into the next round with a commanding 3–0 victory, courtesy of goals from Callum West, Max Woodcock, and Harry Franklin.
The match began with both sides testing the waters early
Liam Higgins volleyed over from inside the box for Bala, while Franklin’s ambitious long-range effort also cleared the bar. The Nomads’ forward came even closer moments later, forcing a fine save from Bala keeper Joel Torrance with a curling strike aimed at the far corner.
The breakthrough arrived soon after, with West continuing his scintillating form.
Chasing down Hughes’ lofted through ball, he pressured Torrance into a miscue, collected the loose ball, and calmly slotted into an empty net.
Connah’s Quay maintained their momentum after the restart. Bratley’s volley at the back post was tipped over by Torrance, and Franklin narrowly missed with a header from West’s corner.
Despite relentless pressure, Bala’s defence held firm for a spell—Torrance denied West’s low drive and blocked Cook’s follow-up, though appeals for handball were waved away.
Torrance remained busy, thwarting close-range efforts from Franklin and Declan Poole. At the other end, Margetson produced a stunning save to tip substitute’s Levi Lumeka’s low shot onto the post and away to safety.
But the Nomads eventually sealed the win. Substitute Woodcock, on the pitch for just seven minutes, cut inside and unleashed a superb strike into the far corner.
Franklin then capped off his performance with a well-deserved goal, heading home Hughes’ pinpoint cross in the 83rd minute to confirm the Nomads’ place in the third round.
Bala return to JD Cymru action on Saturday as the host Barry Town United.
