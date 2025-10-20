DYSYNNI Ladies continued their unbeaten streak in the North Wales Women’s Hockey League with home wins against Bala (5-0) and Bangor City 2s (8-0).
The girls from Tywyn are the only team in the league to have four from four; they are due to play Caernarfon next on the second weekend of November.
The Ladies 1s are entered in the National Trophy competition and played their first match against Penarth Ladies 4s at University of South Wales on Sunday and came home with a 5-0 win.
The ladies development team faced an experienced Pwllheli team on Saturday with goalkeeper Layla Stone making her debut.
It was a tough battle with Pwllheli 3-0 up in the first ten minutes. Pwllheli attacked in numbers and led 7-0 up at the break.
Dysynni dug deep and never gave up, with players giving their all.
Pwllheli scored another five in the second stanza.
Layla was voted Player’s Player from the travelling side.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Dysynni’s Juniors with U8s and U10s playing in their first regional tournament of the season on 12 October.
The U14s played on the same day in their regional tournament and that was held in Denbigh with the boys team finishing mid-table and showing improvement throughout the day and the girls winning their group and semi-final only to lose in final against Northop on shuffles.
The following weekend saw Dysynni U12s travel to Ruthin with one mixed team and a great turnout of 12 players.
The team played in the boys section and had a well deserved draw against Northop and beat Bala and Bangor 4-0 before losing 3-0 against Denbigh.
Debuts for Jacob in goal, Noah, Lewin and Beth, goals scored by Macs, Nancy, Mirain. Supporting players Annie, Cooper, Lola (great in defence) Gruff and Grace.
