TNS 2 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference
BALA Town’s search for a first win since the split continues after they were beaten 2-1 by champions The New Saints at Park Hall on Friday evening.
The Lakesiders were handed a 2-0 defeat in the reverse phase two fixture back in February and were bested again by the champions who were presented with the league trophy and medals on the evening.
The home side were nearly gifted an early goal when Bala keeper Joel Torrance miscontrolled a long punt downfield, the ball popping forward to Aramide Jay Oteh who got a touch before Torrance made amends with a block before the TNS forward could get his shot away.
It was a big relief for the visitors so early in the encounter in the first minute and a half and Oteh threatened again when he ran onto a dangerous delivery into the box but Bala skipper Nathan Peate was alert to the danger and dived in to clear the ball at the far post to yield the corner.
Bala were forced on to the back foot and conceded the opening goal from the resulting flag kick, Ryan Brobbel’s delivery finding Jack Bodenham in space to plant his header past Torrance.
The Lakesiders’ best moment of the half came when Louis Robles fed the ball out to Aeron Edwards on the right and his shot right across the face of goal evaded everyone until it reached Liam Higgins at the far post.
He seemed set to score but his first time effort was blocked on the line by Joshua Pask before being cleared to safety.
Brobel then tested Torrance from distance as the half came to an end with Bala pleased to still be in the game.
Torrance had to be alert again to deal with a well-struck Rory Holden shot after a flowing move by the hosts early in the second stanza and a follow up header at the far post by Adam Wilson was kept out by a combination of glove and the post.
Bala were defending resolutely and had their moments going forward, Lasanna Mendes with a fierce drive from the edge of the area which forced Connor Roberts into action with a fine save
Oteh missed a glorious chance to double the hosts’ advantage when well placed inside the area and Bala made them pay when substitute Joe Malkin headed in Osebi Abadaki’s cross midway through the half.
It was game on but the Saints had the final say when substitute Sion Bradley made an impact from the bench with a calmly-converted a penalty in the closing stages after Issa Kargbo blocked Daniel Redmond’s cross with his arm.