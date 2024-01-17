Following the completion of Phase One of the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season, in which the Lakesider secured a top wix spot for the 10th consecutive time, there will now be a break until Phase Two commences on the first weekend of February.
But Bala have arranged a friendly to ensure that they maintain match fitness.
Colin Caton's men will welcome fellow JD Cymru Premier side Colwyn Bay to Maes Tegid on Friday, 26 January for a 7.30pm kick off with both clubs prepare for a huge second half to the season.