Bala are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for Europe by kicking off their JD Cymru Premier League campaign with a win against visitors Barry Town United on Saturday.
Bala made light work of their Nathaniel MG round 2 encounter against Flint Town over the weekend with a 4-0 win whilst Barry were beaten 2-1 by Aberystwyth Town.
In his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s match, Bala chief executive Nigel Aykroyd says: “Here we go again, our 15th consecutive season in the top domestic League in Wales.
“That in itself is a remarkable achievement but when we add to it that it is Colin Caton’s 21st season in charge of the team we can reflect on the consistency and stability that drives our club.
“Nothing in life brings success unless there is a huge amount of hard work involved and certainly our success embodies that principle.
“The club are so grateful to all those who give up their own time to help us achieve that success both on and off the field and we will strive once again to ensure that we remain at the forefront of Welsh domestic football.”
He goes on: “It was clearly a disappointment in our failure to qualify for European competition last season but the break which resulted will hopefully have recharged everyone’s batteries and given us the spark to aim for that pinnacle as we embark on our new campaign.
“Pre-season friendlies have been encouraging as we welcome a whole host of new players to our squad.
“There have been significant changes to Colin’s player list with only eight of last season’s squad being retained.
“The first real test of how well we can adapt to all the changes came last Friday evening in a tough local derby Nathaniel MG League Cup match at Ruthin.
“In front of a large and partisan home crowd we were worthy 4-0 winners and we would hope to take the confidence of this result into this afternoon’s challenge against our visitors from Barry.
“Our opponents today are newly promoted after spending only one season in Tier 2 and will provide a serious threat to our hopes of a three-point haul.
“It will be a fascinating and intriguing start to the campaign and we look forward with excitement and anticipation as always to what lies ahead.”
He added: “I must also congratulate Kieran Smith on his promotion to club captain after being at the club for 10 years.
“ Kizza had a brilliant testimonial match against Chester City as one of our pre-season friendlies and it was a superb occasion for himself, his family and his friends who were all present to applaud his excellent achievement.
“His long standing service, commitment and dedication to Bala Town will always be so appreciated.”