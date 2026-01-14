Flint Town United 0 Bala Town 4
BALA Town ended a frustrating phase‑one campaign on a high with an emphatic 4–0 victory away at Flint Town United on Tuesday evening.
The Lakesiders made a stunning start, taking the lead after just nine seconds when Lasanna Mendes lifted a clever chip over goalkeeper Jack Flint.
The frantic opening continued with both sides attacking at pace.
Bala keeper Joel Torrance was forced into an early save to keep out Ben Woollam’s close‑range header, while Elliott Reeves dragged a good chance wide as the hosts pushed for an equaliser. Moments later, Ben Wynne rattled the crossbar with a powerful 25‑yard strike.
Bala doubled their lead on 39 minutes through new signing Cameron Ferguson, who marked his debut against his former club with a well‑placed header from Ross White’s determined work down the right. The goal drew a roar from the stands, where his father—Scotland and Everton legend Duncan Ferguson—was watching on.
The 22‑year‑old striker wasn’t finished. Just before half-time, he made it 3–0 with a crisp, low finish into the far corner to put Bala firmly in control.
Full of confidence, the visitors added a fourth on the hour when Hussein Mehasseb tapped in from close range following a free‑kick, ending his three‑month wait for a goal.
Flint continued to see plenty of the ball and created chances, but Torrance remained in inspired form.
He denied Jake Canavan, then produced two sharp saves in quick succession to thwart Joshua Jones and Canavan again.
Reeves endured a frustrating night, hitting the post twice and firing wide from close range when he looked certain to score.
Speaking to Sgorio afterwards, Bala boss Steve Fisher said: “Massive win—couldn’t be happier with the lads. There are still one or two things to improve, and the game was a bit too open at times, but we took our chances, which is something we’ve lacked all season.
“Defensively I think before tonight we’ve got the fifth best defensive record in the league and probably the second worst scoring in the league.
“So, it’s nice to score four goals.”
