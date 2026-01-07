The New Saints 2–1 Bala Town
JD Cymru Premier
THE New Saints returned to winning ways with a hard‑fought 2–1 victory over Bala Town in a rearranged fixture at Park Hall on Tuesday evening.
After a goalless first half, the game burst into life after the break.
Rory Holden opened the scoring on 51 minutes, turning in Ryan Brobbel’s corner at the back post.
But TNS’ lead was short‑lived, as Nelson Digbeu equalised less than two minutes later, reacting quickest to a corner at the opposite end.
Both sides had threatened earlier in the evening.
Bala created the first opening inside three minutes when Hussein Mehasseb tested Nathan Shepperd from the edge of the area.
TNS responded with chances of their own: Jack Bodenham headed wide from a Dominic Corness free‑kick, while Dan Williams forced Joel Torrance into a smart save.
The Bala goalkeeper was in inspired form, later tipping a powerful Corness strike over and denying further efforts from Jordan Williams and Isaac Jefferies before the interval.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Shepperd producing an important stop to prevent Digbeu from putting Bala ahead on the hour.
Jefferies then fired wide from close range after good work from Williams, while Torrance continued to keep Bala in the contest with a string of excellent saves.
TNS’ pressure finally told in the 81st minute. A loose ball dropped inside the six‑yard box, and Brobbel reacted acrobatically, hooking home a superb overhead finish to restore the champions’ advantage.
Bala manager Steve Fisher told Sgorio: It’s frustrating. I’m so disappointed for the lads in the changing room, they’ve given it everything tonight.
“We’ve got it back to 1-1 and then we’ve had a great opportunity. If we go ahead there then I think we win the game.”
Comments
