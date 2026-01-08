BALA Town Football Club have confirmed the signing of forward Charlie Fisher, the club’s first addition of the January transfer window.
The 21‑year‑old is the son of Lakesiders manager Steve Fisher and has been closely connected to the club throughout his life.
Charlie joins Bala after a spell in the United States, where he played on a football scholarship with Paul Quinn Athletics based in Dallas, Texas.
Before heading across the Atlantic, he represented Everton Football College in early 2023, a stint that included a memorable playing trip to Chile, and he also featured for Mossley Hill U18s.
He returns to the United Kingdom in impressive form, having finished top of the assists chart in his conference with five assists in 11 matches. Bala Town will confirm his squad number in due course.
The club welcomed their new signing with a simple message: “Croeso i’r clwb, Charlie!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.