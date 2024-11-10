Cardiff Met 3 Bala Town 3
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town had to settle for another share of the spoils on Saturday as they were held 3-3 at Cardiff Met, their fifth JD Cymru Premier draw in a row.
A point on the road is often a positive result but the Lakesiders, who were missing a few regulars to injury, will feel that it should have been more as they were leading 3-1 with an hour gone.
The home side were gifted an early lead when Kieran Lloyd tried to guide Jake Morris’ low cross past the post to safety but only managed to turn the ball into the back of his own net past keeper Joel Torrance.
Aeron Edwards attempted a spectacular effort from the edge of the area as Town tried to get back on level terms, but failed to keep it on target.
But it was all square on 35 minutes when Osebi Abadaki fired an angled finish past home keeper Alex Lang into the roof of the net.
Clear-cut chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes but the game was turned on its head early in the second half when Bala scored twice in three minutes.
They nudged ahead for the first time on 47 minutes when Nathan Peate prodded the ball home at the back post from close range from a corner.
And they gave themselves a two-goal buffer moments later when the impressive Eddie Clarke raced down the left and his cross took a slight touch off the keeper’s glove into Joe Malkin’s path for another close range finish.
It was a bitter pill for The Archers to swallow but they gave themselves some belief when they reduced the arrears just after the hour when Morris followed in Adam Roscrow’s initial shot to grab himself another goal for the Met.
And it was all square again five minutes later when Tom Vincent, who could possibly have been in an offside position, rounded Torrance to equalise.
Bala manager Colin Caton said :“We normally pride ourselves on keeping clean sheets but I can’t really comment on the goals, one of them looked a little bit offside to us but I don’t know if it was.
“But we’ve done really, really well in terms of going forward where we’ve lacked goals this season
“I thought we attacked so well, wave after wave.
“I thought that we were the team that was going to create it and really open them up going forward, which we did, but we should have capitalised on it.”
Up next for Bala is a chance to get back to winning ways when the head to Flint Town United on Saturday for a third round JD Welsh Cup clash.