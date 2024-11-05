DOLGELLAU Athletic notched their fourth Ardal North East win on the bounce after a tough test against Llansantffraid on Saturday.
The bottom of the table visitors belied their league standing with a determined showing on the Marian with the Wasps having to show plenty of determination to take the points.
The hosts produced a blistering start going two goals up in the first ten minutes.
They opened their account after just two minutes when goalkeeper Tyler Andrew’s long ball was helped on by Osian Morris to Ioan Roberts who played it on the one to Dennis Bate to finish calmly past visiting keeper Aled Jones.
Shortly afterwards, Gethin Evans found a loose ball in the box to pop it through for Wil Gruffydd to finish well.
The visitors responded when Andrews was on hand to save a powerful shot onto the bar, and not long after, the bar was hit again from distance.
Dol may have rued a golden chance when a cross flashed across the face of goal with two yellow shirts millimetres away from converting, as moments after Llansantffraid scored to reduce the deficit to one.
Despite a huge effort from Llan in the second half, Dol managed to hold on and celebrated right at the death when Andrews claimed the ball high in a melee of bodies.
Dol manager Rob Evans said: "The lads showed great character.
“A few missing, a couple carrying knocks and an injury in the first half always makes things difficult but everyone fought until the end.
“Very grateful to Jasper Jones and Dion Jones for showing their commitment to the cause, playing Friday night and helping fill the bench yesterday.”
With leaders Bow Street in cup action, Kerry missed an opportunity to go top of the table when they were held to a 2-2 draw against visitors Llandrindod Wells, who surged to a two-goal lead through a Kieran McCarley brace.
Ashley Jones scored an own goal to give Kerry a lifeline and they nicked a share of the spoils when Matthew Mumford equalised deep into stoppage time.
Harry Bowen scored the only goal of the game as Penycae beat hosts Radnor Valley whilst goals by Tommy Rowlands and Lyndon Jones (2) secured Builth Wells’ 3-0 win against visitors Llangollen Town.
Cefn Albion won by the same scoreline against visitors Llanfair United with Connor Kendrick, Thomas Smith and Tonre Samuels grabbing the plaudits.
And it was honours even at 1-1 in the match between hosts Chirk and Rhos Aelwyd, Ryan Houghton’s first half goal for Chirk cancelled out by James Rumsey after the break.
Fixtures, 8 November: Llansantffraid v Dolgellau. 9 November: Bow Street v Llangollen; Brickfield v Rhos Aelwyd; Llanidloes v Cefn Albion; Kerry v penycae; Llanfair v Builth Wells; Llanuwchllyn v Llandrindod; Radnor Valley v Chirk.