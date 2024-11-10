Briton Ferry 0 Caernarfon 1
JD Cymru Premier
CAERNARFON travelled to Neath on Saturday in search of a return to winning ways after a poor run of results that has seen their top six berth under threat.
The Cofis’ run has been due to disappointing home performances and therefore they would have travelled to basement club Briton Ferry with confidence of a positive result.
They started the match well and enjoyed plenty of possession early on. Their first real opportunity of opening the scoring arrived in the eleventh minute when a Clarke cross from the left flank was met by Mendes in the six yard area but his header was directed at the grateful home stopper, Will Fuller.
The hosts’ first attempt at Town’s goal arrived in the 16th minute but Jasper Payne’s low effort was comfortable for Caernarfon’s number one, Stephen McMullan.
There was another near miss from the visitors on 20 minutes when Ryan Sears met a Thomas corner at the near post but he headed the ball narrowly wide.
Caernarfon appealed for a penalty in the 32nd minute when Clarke seemed to be pulled down just inside the penalty area but referee Mark Petch waved away their shots and the striker was shown a yellow card for simulation.
The Cofis were marginally the better side at this point and they went ahead in the 38th minute.
Paulo Mendes did well to get his delivery into the six yard area, where the hosts cleared it only to Darren Thomas, who hit the ball into the net from eighteen yards on the half volley.
Adam Davies had an opportunity to add a second goal on the half time whistle but his effort on the turn sailed wide of the target.
Caernarfon began the second half strongly and should have gone two up just a minute after the restart. Gruff John did well to meet a corner but headed over when just four yards from goal.
Clarke hit a powerful effort over the target in the fifty second minute but that’s as close as the visitors got to a second goal until the 76th minute when Gruff John met a corner at the near post put his effort over the bar.
For their part, the hosts rarely threatened the Caernarfon goal and when they did, mainly through long range efforts, they found Stephen McMullan in confident form between the sticks.
The Cofis comfortably held on to their lead to clinch three much needed points that will see them return to the Carling Oval for their next match in confident mood and with hopes of finally turning their home form into something similar to their away performances.