TYWYN Bryncrug suffered a tough afternoon as they were blitzed 8-0 at Abermule in a Central Wales League North encounter on Saturday.
Coming on the back of a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Llanrhaeadr the previous week, Tywyn will look for a change in fortune when they head to Waterloo Rovers for a CWFA Senior Cup clash on Saturday.
Abermule took control from the first whistle and were three goals to the good at the break through Dylan Stephens, James Stovell and Tom Davies.
They continued to impress in the second half with Davies going on to notch his hat-trick, Stephens and Stovell bagging their braces and substitute Shayne Kelly joining them on the scoresheet.
Barmouth & Dyffryn also tasted defeat when they went down 2-0 against visitors Four Crosses, who moved up to fourth in the table.
Jordan Dean gave them the lead on the half hour but the result was in doubt until Will Howard doubled their tally in stoppage time.
League leaders Welshpool Town had a comfortable afternoon in the end as they saw off hosts Trewern United 5-0.
After a pretty even first half, the visitors’ cause was aided when the hosts’ George Clifton was given his marching orders on 50 minutes after picking up a second caution.
The 10 men were made to pay as Richard Litchfield, Teilo Gittins-Turner, Ethan Kinsey, Kelvin Sargeant and Joseph Cadwallader all found the back of the net.
Goals by Sam Evans, Alistair Williams, Ross Harris and Joshua Lenc sealed Forden United’s 4-1 win against visitors Llanfyllin Town who replied through Liam Jones.
Bishops Castle Town won by the same margin against Dyffryn Banw.
After a quick start and some good play Castle eventually took the lead late into the first half thanks to a smart finish from Toby Mills.
Looking to capitalise on their lead Castle scored a second not long after the break after a smart cross was headed home by Seth Bateson.
With Castle full of confidence the third came not long after following a corner was finished superbly by Kieran Mulloch.
Despite a Dyffryn Banw consolation goal by Castle proved too much for them with another late goal coming from Jamie Oakley.
Montgomery Town were 2-1 winners at Waterloo Rovers thanks to Jack Williams and Harry Evans, Thomas Ellis with the reply for the hosts.