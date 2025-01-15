THE rescheduled match between Bala Town and Connah’s Quay will be replayed in full following the abandonment of the vital JD Cymru Premier encounter last night, the FAW National Leagues Board (NLB) has decided.
In line with Cymru Premier Rule 20.1, the NLB considered both options available to them: ordering the match to stand completed as a 3-0 win for Connah’s Quay Nomads – the scoreline at the time of the match abandonment due to the thick fog – or replaying the full period of 90 minutes.
While recognising the extremely difficult and unique circumstances for all clubs impacted, with no solution likely to appease all parties, the NLB concluded that with 28 minutes plus any additional time still to play in the fixture, multiple variables could have occurred in that time frame and therefore the scoreline should not stand as completed.
This is consistent with previous decisions with regards to previous abandoned matches.
The fixture between Connah’s Quay Nomads and Bala Town will now be played on Friday with a 7.45pm kick off.
A draw for Bala will be enough to seal a top six spot going into phase two