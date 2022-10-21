Bala Town’s Nathaniel MC Cup semi final opponents revealed
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Friday 21st October 2022 11:30 am
Connah’s Quay Nomads celebrate winning the Nathaniel MG Cup last season (John Smith FAW )
BALA Town have been drawn against fellow JD Cymru Premier outfit Cardiff Met at Maes Tegid in the semi final of the Nathaniel MG Cup.
Reigning champions Connah’s Quay Nomads host Taffs Well in the other last four clash with both ties to be played on Saturday, 26 November.
